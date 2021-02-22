Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Has $1.85 Million Stake in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. trimmed its position in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 548 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned approximately 0.07% of PriceSmart worth $1,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in PriceSmart by 70.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PriceSmart during the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PriceSmart in the 4th quarter valued at $73,230,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,712,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,148,000 after acquiring an additional 265,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its position in PriceSmart by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 27,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.32% of the company’s stock.

PriceSmart stock traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $98.81. 386 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,797. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.93. PriceSmart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.15 and a twelve month high of $103.76.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $877.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $837.37 million. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%.

In other news, EVP Brud E. Drachman sold 3,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total transaction of $371,610.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,783,534.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.23, for a total transaction of $2,004,600.00. Insiders have sold a total of 144,076 shares of company stock valued at $13,743,645 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

PriceSmart Company Profile

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products and provide services, such as optical and tires to individuals and businesses. As of February 03, 2021, the company operated 47 warehouse clubs in 12 countries and one U.S.

