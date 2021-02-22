Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Has $5.92 Million Stock Position in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) by 159.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,163,334 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 714,270 shares during the quarter. Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II makes up about 0.9% of Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II were worth $5,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II during the third quarter worth $103,000. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II during the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II during the third quarter worth $112,000.

Get Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II alerts:

Shares of NCZ traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.19. 3,109 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 873,436. Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $1.98 and a fifty-two week high of $5.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.14 and a 200-day moving average of $4.60.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th.

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II Profile

AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

Featured Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.