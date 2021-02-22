Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Takes Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 9,195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,640,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,976 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 764 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 16,839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,836,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 5.8% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 1,091 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Citigroup lowered shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $290.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $280.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Ulta Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.27.

In other news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total value of $1,358,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,249,988.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert F. Diromualdo sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.15, for a total transaction of $7,348,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,726,519.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 86,371 shares of company stock valued at $23,159,150. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ULTA stock traded up $6.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $328.35. 10,256 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 634,497. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $298.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $255.99. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $124.05 and a one year high of $330.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.15. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

Further Reading: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.