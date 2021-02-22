Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Trims Stake in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. reduced its position in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) by 77.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 143,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 499,676 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned 0.27% of Signet Jewelers worth $3,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SIG. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Signet Jewelers in the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Signet Jewelers by 388.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Signet Jewelers in the 3rd quarter worth about $94,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Signet Jewelers by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Signet Jewelers by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period.

SIG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.67.

SIG stock traded up $1.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $47.18. 21,140 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,440,170. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.87, a PEG ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 2.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 1 year low of $5.60 and a 1 year high of $46.74.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.77. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Signet Jewelers had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a positive return on equity of 9.73%. Signet Jewelers’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.76) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Signet Jewelers Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. As of February 01, 2020, it operated 3,208 stores and kiosks. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, Peoples Jewellers, Gordon's Jewelers, and Mappins Jewellers regional banners; and JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

