Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) – Equities researchers at William Blair boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Lattice Semiconductor in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 17th. William Blair analyst A. Vecchi now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.09. William Blair also issued estimates for Lattice Semiconductor’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 16.60%.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on LSCC. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $48.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.21, a PEG ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.16. Lattice Semiconductor has a one year low of $13.54 and a one year high of $50.05.

In other news, Director John Bourgoin sold 722 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $31,147.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 160,786 shares in the company, valued at $6,936,308.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Mark Jon Nelson sold 35,301 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.83, for a total transaction of $1,653,145.83. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 53,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,497,865.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,467 shares of company stock valued at $1,787,404. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 2.4% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 2.7% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 21,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 133.8% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 1.3% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 52,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink, as well as power and thermal management products; and development kits and boards.

