Level01 (LVX) Price Down 17.6% Over Last Week

Level01 (CURRENCY:LVX) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 22nd. One Level01 token can currently be bought for about $0.0250 or 0.00000046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Level01 has traded down 17.6% against the dollar. Level01 has a market capitalization of $4.04 million and approximately $3,325.00 worth of Level01 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.99 or 0.00057687 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 65.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000433 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $412.85 or 0.00768599 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $22.24 or 0.00041403 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00006045 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.80 or 0.00059199 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.54 or 0.00019631 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003843 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00038789 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001863 BTC.

Level01 Profile

Level01 (CRYPTO:LVX) is a token. It was first traded on June 20th, 2018. Level01’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 161,641,461 tokens. Level01’s official Twitter account is @Level01io. Level01’s official message board is level01.io/blog. Level01’s official website is level01.io.

Buying and Selling Level01

Level01 can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Level01 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Level01 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Level01 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

