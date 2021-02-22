Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) & Brilliance China Automotive (OTCMKTS:BCAUY) Head to Head Survey

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) and Brilliance China Automotive (OTCMKTS:BCAUY) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.5% of Li Auto shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Li Auto and Brilliance China Automotive’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Li Auto $41.88 million 639.55 -$359.16 million N/A N/A Brilliance China Automotive $548.32 million 8.54 $978.56 million $1.90 4.88

Brilliance China Automotive has higher revenue and earnings than Li Auto.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Li Auto and Brilliance China Automotive, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Li Auto 0 3 7 1 2.82 Brilliance China Automotive 0 1 0 0 2.00

Li Auto currently has a consensus target price of $41.46, indicating a potential upside of 38.95%. Given Li Auto’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Li Auto is more favorable than Brilliance China Automotive.

Profitability

This table compares Li Auto and Brilliance China Automotive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Li Auto N/A N/A N/A Brilliance China Automotive N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Li Auto beats Brilliance China Automotive on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Li Auto

Li Auto Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc. and changed its name to Li Auto Inc. in July 2020. Li Auto Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Brilliance China Automotive

Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells BMW vehicles and automotive components in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers minibuses under the JinBei, Renault, Haise, Grand Haise, and Granse brands, as well as multi-purpose vehicles under the Huasong brand. Its automotive components include moldings, seats, axles, safety and airbag systems, and interior decoration products, as well as engines for minibuses, sedans, sport utility vehicles, light duty trucks, etc. The company also provides BMW sport activity vehicles. In addition, it offers auto-financing services to customers and dealers. Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Limited has strategic partnerships and alliances with BMW, Toyota, Magna, Bosch, Continental, Delphi, TI Automotive, and Johnson Controls. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

