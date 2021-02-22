Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) shares shot up 5.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.41 and last traded at $10.94. 1,657,567 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 55% from the average session volume of 1,067,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.39.

Several equities analysts have commented on LBRT shares. TheStreet raised shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Liberty Oilfield Services from $7.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Liberty Oilfield Services from $7.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wolfe Research cut Liberty Oilfield Services from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

Get Liberty Oilfield Services alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.38.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.07. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 11.01%. Sell-side analysts predict that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Energy Part Riverstone/Carlyle sold 8,700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total value of $97,788,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Stock sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.84, for a total transaction of $509,120.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,440,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,050,405.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,816,000 shares of company stock worth $99,097,830 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 766.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 244,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 216,235 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 20.5% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 5.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 69,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 5.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 146,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the third quarter worth $41,000.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile (NYSE:LBRT)

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

Read More: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.