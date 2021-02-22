Lido Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,224 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $2,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in United Airlines by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in United Airlines by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of United Airlines by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of United Airlines by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 117,282 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,076,000 after buying an additional 9,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of United Airlines by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 9,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. 60.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of United Airlines from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of United Airlines from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Cowen upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of United Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.29.

UAL opened at $48.03 on Monday. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.80 and a 1-year high of $81.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.01 and a 200-day moving average of $39.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported ($7.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($6.56) by ($0.44). United Airlines had a negative net margin of 19.85% and a negative return on equity of 54.29%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 68.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -26.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michele J. Hooper purchased 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.00 per share, with a total value of $93,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,058. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kate Gebo sold 5,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total transaction of $266,850.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. As of February 28, 2020, the company operated approximately 791 mainline aircraft.

