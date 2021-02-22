Lido Advisors LLC Invests $1.50 Million in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:IDHQ)

Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:IDHQ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 51,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IDHQ. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 1,073.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $650,000. WT Wealth Management purchased a new position in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $741,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 228.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 33,584 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IDHQ opened at $30.07 on Monday. Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.88 and a fifty-two week high of $32.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.70.

Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF Profile

The PowerShares S&P International Developed High Quality Portfolio (Fund), formerly the PowerShares Dynamic Developed International Opportunities Portfolio, is based on the S&P BMI International Developed High Quality Rankings Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in companies that are identified by the Index as high quality stocks based on historical records of earnings and dividends.

