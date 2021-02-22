Lido Advisors LLC Purchases 4,144 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,482 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,144 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 5.6% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 209,380 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,832,000 after acquiring an additional 11,122 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 55.7% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 2,203 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 282.2% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 28,194 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 20,818 shares during the period. Asset Management Corp IL ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the third quarter valued at $727,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 353,263 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $16,589,000 after acquiring an additional 69,200 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $427,627.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 303,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,019,021.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.90, for a total value of $707,595.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,731,485.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,566 shares of company stock worth $9,485,357 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:MU opened at $90.96 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.68. The company has a market capitalization of $101.75 billion, a PE ratio of 34.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.13 and a 52-week high of $91.49.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on MU. Mizuho boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.61.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

