Lido Advisors LLC Sells 960 Shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Lido Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 960 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $1,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XAR. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 18.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 2,862 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 102.7% in the third quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 59,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,209,000 after buying an additional 30,363 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 11.9% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 12,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000.

Get SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:XAR opened at $124.96 on Monday. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $60.27 and a 1-year high of $127.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.44.

Featured Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.