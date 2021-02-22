Lido Advisors LLC Trims Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Lido Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,972 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,025 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GLW. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Corning by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,060 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 3,286 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Corning by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,943 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new stake in Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at about $464,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Corning stock opened at $38.06 on Monday. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $17.44 and a one year high of $39.16. The company has a market cap of $29.24 billion, a PE ratio of 190.30, a P/E/G ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.93.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Corning had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GLW shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Corning from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Corning in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cross Research raised Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.80.

In related news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 146,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $5,533,778.46. Also, COO Eric S. Musser sold 33,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total value of $1,256,471.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 105,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,977,727.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

