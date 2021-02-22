Lido DAO Token 1-Day Volume Tops $562,333.00 (LDO)

Lido DAO Token (CURRENCY:LDO) traded down 17.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 22nd. Lido DAO Token has a total market cap of $11.06 million and approximately $562,333.00 worth of Lido DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lido DAO Token token can currently be purchased for $1.25 or 0.00002374 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Lido DAO Token has traded 49.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $251.36 or 0.00477446 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001899 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.13 or 0.00068631 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001040 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.13 or 0.00085717 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.35 or 0.00057644 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $255.62 or 0.00485545 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.71 or 0.00071635 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00026364 BTC.

Lido DAO Token Profile

Lido DAO Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,850,049 tokens.

Buying and Selling Lido DAO Token

Lido DAO Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido DAO Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lido DAO Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lido DAO Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

