Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Issues FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.18-4.28 for the period. Life Storage also updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.98-1.02 EPS.

Shares of NYSE LSI traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $83.96. 446,022 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 681,649. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.80. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.32. Life Storage has a twelve month low of $44.87 and a twelve month high of $86.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Life Storage’s payout ratio is 52.67%.

LSI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist boosted their target price on Life Storage from $66.67 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Life Storage from $81.33 to $85.33 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James upped their price target on Life Storage from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Life Storage from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Life Storage from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $81.33 to $93.33 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Life Storage presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $80.52.

In other Life Storage news, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.31, for a total value of $571,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,764,980.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

