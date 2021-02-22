Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Updates Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) issued an update on its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.98-1.02 for the period. Life Storage also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 4.18-4.28 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:LSI traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $83.96. The company had a trading volume of 446,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,649. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.80. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.32. Life Storage has a 1-year low of $44.87 and a 1-year high of $86.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th were given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.67%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LSI shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Life Storage from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lifted their price target on Life Storage from $66.67 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Life Storage from $81.33 to $85.33 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Life Storage from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $81.33 to $93.33 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Life Storage from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $80.52.

In other news, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.31, for a total transaction of $571,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,181 shares in the company, valued at $6,764,980.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

