Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Stake Reduced by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 111.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 93.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $212,000.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LGND shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $145.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $229.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.17.

In other news, Director Todd C. Davis sold 5,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.14, for a total value of $1,083,390.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,162,088.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Charles S. Berkman sold 18,097 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.50, for a total value of $3,230,314.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,390,035.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 157,727 shares of company stock worth $27,422,288. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $142.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 19.96, a current ratio of 20.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.40. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $57.24 and a fifty-two week high of $219.75.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $69.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.94 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 5.90% and a negative net margin of 11.23%. Ligand Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 158.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. The company's commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; and Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations.

