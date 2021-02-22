Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Royal Bank of Canada

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) was upgraded by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $120.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $90.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 54.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Lightspeed POS in a report on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC lifted their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lightspeed POS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. BTIG Research downgraded Lightspeed POS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, November 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Lightspeed POS from $80.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Lightspeed POS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.50.

Shares of LSPD stock opened at $77.50 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.19. Lightspeed POS has a 12-month low of $8.17 and a 12-month high of $81.97. The company has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.68.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $57.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Lightspeed POS will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $775,632,000. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $276,644,000. Canaan Partners IX LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,093,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,209,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,649,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.05% of the company’s stock.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

