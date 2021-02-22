Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) Shares Sold by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP lessened its position in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 701,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 82,903 shares during the period. Lindsay comprises approximately 0.7% of Royce & Associates LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Royce & Associates LP owned about 6.45% of Lindsay worth $90,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lindsay in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,697,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Lindsay by 67.2% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 3.3% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 147,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,764 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Lindsay by 158.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Lindsay by 22.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after buying an additional 5,834 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Michael Christodolou sold 1,000 shares of Lindsay stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.43, for a total value of $148,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE LNN opened at $165.68 on Monday. Lindsay Co. has a 12-month low of $71.86 and a 12-month high of $166.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.16 and a beta of 0.32.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.10). Lindsay had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $108.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Lindsay Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Lindsay’s payout ratio is 35.96%.

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

