Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its stake in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $2,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFUS. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Littelfuse by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Littelfuse during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Littelfuse during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Littelfuse during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Littelfuse by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 871 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

LFUS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $289.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Littelfuse from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.00.

In other Littelfuse news, Director Gordon Hunter sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.56, for a total transaction of $2,415,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,018,342.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nathan Zommer sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.63, for a total transaction of $1,812,225.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 296,047 shares in the company, valued at $71,533,836.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,869 shares of company stock worth $14,145,874. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse stock opened at $278.56 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $267.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.85. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.63 and a 1-year high of $287.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 3.86. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.17.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.65. Littelfuse had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $401.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.40 million. Littelfuse’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.15%.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, solid state relays, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, gas discharge tubes, and position, fluid, and temperature sensors; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, integrated circuits, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

