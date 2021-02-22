Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Has $158.20 Million Holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,847,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 111,100 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF makes up 8.2% of Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $158,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Personal Wealth Partners grew its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 5,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $89.27. The stock had a trading volume of 275,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,999,794. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.27 and a fifty-two week high of $100.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.45.

About iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

See Also: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.