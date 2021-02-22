Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires 93,624 Shares of Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) by 407.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 116,583 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 93,624 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $495,333,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,913,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,760 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 810,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,465,000 after purchasing an additional 199,860 shares during the last quarter. New Generation Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. New Generation Advisors LLC now owns 605,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,834,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 342,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 27,764 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Cornerstone Building Brands alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Cowen lowered Cornerstone Building Brands to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

In related news, insider John L. Buckley sold 13,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total value of $127,413.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80,304 shares in the company, valued at $782,964. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Opportunity Fund Managemen Ggc sold 4,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total transaction of $45,177,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CNR opened at $11.38 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.54. Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.54 and a 52-week high of $13.58. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49.

Cornerstone Building Brands Company Profile

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel construction markets in North America. The company operates through three segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows.

Featured Story: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Building Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Building Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.