Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 4,000 Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the third quarter worth $715,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 65.4% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 14.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 3.5% during the third quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 96.0% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 10,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 5,324 shares in the last quarter. 36.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:COKE opened at $264.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 1 year low of $188.08 and a 1 year high of $289.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $268.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $260.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Company Profile

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages, primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as carbonated beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

