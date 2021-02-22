Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) by 20.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 87,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,597 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Acadia Realty Trust were worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 51,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 18,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 90,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 61,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Acadia Realty Trust news, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $54,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.78.

AKR opened at $18.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.73, a P/E/G ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.38. Acadia Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $9.10 and a 1 year high of $25.49.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.35). Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.10% and a net margin of 8.72%. Equities analysts expect that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th.

Acadia Realty Trust Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Â- Core Portfolio and Fund Â- operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

