Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $1.10 Million Holdings in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,001 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.28% of DXP Enterprises worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DXPE. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 37.3% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 49,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 13,359 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in DXP Enterprises by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 10,542 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 102.8% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 29,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 15,196 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DXP Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 207,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,342,000 after acquiring an additional 4,604 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DXPE opened at $28.89 on Monday. DXP Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.44 and a fifty-two week high of $33.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $513.98 million, a P/E ratio of -20.64 and a beta of 2.80.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered DXP Enterprises from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DXP Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

DXP Enterprises Profile

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to energy and industrial customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

