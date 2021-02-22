Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Invests $1.12 Million in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,122,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVAX. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novavax in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novavax in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Novavax in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of Novavax by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Novavax by 163.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 2,434 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.57, for a total transaction of $656,133.38. Also, EVP John Trizzino sold 194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.50, for a total value of $62,953.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,448. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,563 shares of company stock valued at $3,609,271. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NVAX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. B. Riley increased their target price on Novavax from $223.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Novavax from $290.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Novavax in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Novavax from $248.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.94.

Novavax stock opened at $277.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.23 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $188.18 and a 200-day moving average of $131.47. Novavax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.77 and a 52 week high of $331.68.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate that in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

