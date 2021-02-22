Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 1,950 Shares of SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,950 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SVMK were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SVMK. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SVMK during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SVMK during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Spectrum Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SVMK by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Equity Management Inc. now owns 6,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SVMK in the 1st quarter worth $189,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SVMK in the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. 77.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SVMK alerts:

SVMK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SVMK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet raised shares of SVMK from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of SVMK from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of SVMK in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.13.

In other news, insider Lora D. Blum sold 1,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total transaction of $26,837.34. Also, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 16,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $459,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 581,769 shares of company stock worth $15,158,667 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SVMK stock opened at $21.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.17 and a beta of 1.39. SVMK Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.35 and a 52 week high of $28.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.52.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. SVMK had a negative net margin of 26.35% and a negative return on equity of 29.97%. On average, analysts anticipate that SVMK Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SVMK Company Profile

SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they research and serve in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys approximately 190 countries and territories.

See Also: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for SVMK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVMK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.