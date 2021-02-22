Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 6,609 Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,609 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in Portland General Electric by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 11,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Portland General Electric by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 5,539 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Portland General Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $906,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in Portland General Electric by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 11,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in Portland General Electric by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 10,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. 90.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:POR opened at $41.88 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.32 and its 200-day moving average is $40.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.78. Portland General Electric has a 52 week low of $31.96 and a 52 week high of $63.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.26.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $556.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a $0.4075 dividend. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.20%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp raised Portland General Electric from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Mizuho cut Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.20.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2019, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,264 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 423 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

