Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 8,638 Shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,297 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,638 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Quanex Building Products worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NX. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 591.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Quanex Building Products during the 3rd quarter worth $280,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Quanex Building Products by 81.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,870 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 12,550 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 14.1% during the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,866 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanex Building Products during the third quarter valued at about $288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanex Building Products alerts:

NYSE:NX opened at $24.53 on Monday. Quanex Building Products Co. has a 12-month low of $7.90 and a 12-month high of $26.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $816.80 million, a PE ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.49.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.21. Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The firm had revenue of $255.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quanex Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Quanex Building Products from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Quanex Building Products presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.33.

In other Quanex Building Products news, CEO George Laverne Wilson sold 10,719 shares of Quanex Building Products stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $235,925.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,228,314.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman William C. Griffiths sold 26,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total value of $653,623.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 260,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,363,687.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 313,629 shares of company stock valued at $7,368,280 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Quanex Building Products Profile

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components. The company offers flexible insulating glass spacers, extruded vinyl profiles, window and door screens, and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as cabinet doors and other components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the kitchen and bathroom cabinet industry.

See Also: Operating Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanex Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanex Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.