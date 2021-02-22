LSL Property Services (OTCMKTS:LSLPF) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LSL Property Services (OTCMKTS:LSLPF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $3.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “LSL Property Services PLC provides residential property services. The company’s principal segments consist of Estate Agency and Related Services and Surveying and Valuation Services. It services consists of residential sales, lettings, surveying, conveyancing, advice on mortgages ,non-investment insurance products, valuations and panel management services, asset management and property management services. LSL Property Services PLC is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

OTCMKTS:LSLPF opened at $3.25 on Thursday. LSL Property Services has a one year low of $1.85 and a one year high of $4.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.93.

LSL Property Services Company Profile

LSL Property Services plc provides residential property services for lenders, buyers and sellers of residential properties, tenants, and landlords in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Estate Agency; Financial Services; and Surveying and Valuation Services. The Estate Agency segment is involved in the sale and letting of residential properties; operation of a network of high street branches; and provision of repossession and asset management services.

