Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Sold by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 804,427 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 39,143 shares during the quarter. Lululemon Athletica accounts for 0.9% of William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $279,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,876,289 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,594,212,000 after purchasing an additional 420,543 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 48.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,786,772 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $588,508,000 after purchasing an additional 579,369 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 16.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,373,310 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $452,327,000 after purchasing an additional 189,980 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter worth approximately $242,656,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 665,391 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $219,160,000 after acquiring an additional 110,832 shares during the period. 81.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.11, for a total value of $764,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,112,285.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU traded down $8.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $323.95. 32,151 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,243,251. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $345.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $345.01. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.85 and a 12 month high of $399.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 28.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $385.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $381.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $387.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $381.45.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

Featured Story: What is the operating income formula?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.