Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Buys New Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 15.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,626,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,390,544,000 after buying an additional 3,243,644 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 3,073.8% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 607,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,015,000 after buying an additional 588,656 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 179.7% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 450,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,183,000 after buying an additional 289,739 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 18.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,215,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,998,000 after buying an additional 192,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sadoff Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,012,000. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

Shares of ETN stock opened at $127.80 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $122.87 and its 200-day moving average is $111.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.94 billion, a PE ratio of 37.59, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $56.42 and a 52 week high of $130.00.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.95, for a total value of $368,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,843 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,946.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.58, for a total value of $179,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,041,636.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ETN shares. HSBC upgraded Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $103.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America upgraded Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Eaton from $118.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Argus increased their price objective on Eaton from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Eaton from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.22.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

Read More: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.