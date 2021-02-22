Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Buys New Shares in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $878,000. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 0.8% of Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 909.1% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Insight Financial Services bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000.

NASDAQ IEF opened at $116.54 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $118.41 and a 200-day moving average of $119.65. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $113.61 and a 1-year high of $123.41.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

