Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Invests $649,000 in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,925 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $649,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Unison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 34,903 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,159 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 525 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 26,988 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iowa State Bank raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 14,431 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 87.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $73.64 on Monday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $82.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.93 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.84 and its 200-day moving average is $74.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 19.04%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

CTSH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. HSBC downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.39.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $114,440.13. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,974,581.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Nelson Fox, Jr. sold 6,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.07, for a total value of $540,712.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,400,260.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,561 shares of company stock worth $828,293. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

