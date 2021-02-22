Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Takes $1.15 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 658 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,153,000. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.1% of Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 80,781 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $141,580,000 after purchasing an additional 32,708 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,096 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Granger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $464,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,680,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $946,000. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL opened at $2,088.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.36, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,893.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,691.74. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $2,145.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $15.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,685.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,620.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,059.56.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

