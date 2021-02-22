Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Takes $364,000 Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in Biogen by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,822,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,874,191,000 after purchasing an additional 125,362 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Biogen by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,329,648 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $377,195,000 after purchasing an additional 20,877 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Biogen by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 752,373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $213,432,000 after purchasing an additional 7,649 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Biogen by 84.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 693,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $196,704,000 after purchasing an additional 316,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Biogen by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 563,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $159,728,000 after purchasing an additional 160,408 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BIIB stock opened at $278.35 on Monday. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $223.25 and a one year high of $363.92. The firm has a market cap of $42.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $268.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $267.93.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.87 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 35.63%. The company’s revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Biogen news, CEO Michel Vounatsos acquired 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $241.31 per share, for a total transaction of $748,061.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

BIIB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen downgraded Biogen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Truist downgraded Biogen to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $310.00 to $443.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Biogen from $289.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $258.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $264.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $304.47.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

