LUXCoin Reaches Market Cap of $5.12 Million (LUX)

LUXCoin (CURRENCY:LUX) traded up 17% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 22nd. One LUXCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.48 or 0.00000903 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LUXCoin has a total market cap of $5.12 million and $45,377.00 worth of LUXCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, LUXCoin has traded 91.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52,547.66 or 0.99812111 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.84 or 0.00041490 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $255.30 or 0.00484936 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00006656 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $149.89 or 0.00284702 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $408.82 or 0.00776533 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.77 or 0.00136315 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00008196 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002156 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001593 BTC.

About LUXCoin

LUX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 10th, 2017. LUXCoin’s total supply is 11,777,119 coins and its circulating supply is 10,769,886 coins. The Reddit community for LUXCoin is /r/LUXCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for LUXCoin is luxcore.io. LUXCoin’s official Twitter account is @lux_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling LUXCoin

LUXCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUXCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LUXCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LUXCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

