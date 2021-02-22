LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Acquired by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 320.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,527,707 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,926,169 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $231,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. CNB Bank grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 33.5% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 582 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 501 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. 67.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 1,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total transaction of $116,601.12. Also, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 90,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total transaction of $7,816,674.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,497 shares of company stock valued at $7,963,119 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LYB stock opened at $100.22 on Monday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $33.71 and a 12-month high of $100.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.30 and a 200-day moving average of $81.27. The company has a market capitalization of $33.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.83. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The firm had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LYB shares. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. BNP Paribas downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Bank of America raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. LyondellBasell Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.74.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

