LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) was upgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on LYB. BNP Paribas cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut LyondellBasell Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 13th. Argus raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.74.

NYSE LYB opened at $100.22 on Monday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $33.71 and a 12 month high of $100.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.47 billion, a PE ratio of 28.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.27.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 90,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total value of $7,816,674.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 1,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total transaction of $116,601.12. Insiders have sold 92,497 shares of company stock valued at $7,963,119 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $174,000. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Arvest Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 6,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $360,000. 67.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

