LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) versus American Energy Partners (OTCMKTS:AEPT) Head-To-Head Survey

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) and American Energy Partners (OTCMKTS:AEPT) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for LyondellBasell Industries and American Energy Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LyondellBasell Industries 2 14 8 0 2.25 American Energy Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A

LyondellBasell Industries presently has a consensus price target of $75.36, indicating a potential downside of 24.80%. Given LyondellBasell Industries’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe LyondellBasell Industries is more favorable than American Energy Partners.

Profitability

This table compares LyondellBasell Industries and American Energy Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LyondellBasell Industries 4.23% 24.09% 5.80% American Energy Partners N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

LyondellBasell Industries has a beta of 1.55, meaning that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Energy Partners has a beta of 3.19, meaning that its stock price is 219% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

67.6% of LyondellBasell Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of LyondellBasell Industries shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares LyondellBasell Industries and American Energy Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LyondellBasell Industries $34.73 billion 0.96 $3.40 billion $9.62 10.42 American Energy Partners N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

LyondellBasell Industries has higher revenue and earnings than American Energy Partners.

Summary

LyondellBasell Industries beats American Energy Partners on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyolefins; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers. The company also produces and sells propylene oxide and its derivatives; oxyfuels and related products; and intermediate chemicals, such as styrene monomers, acetyls, and ethylene oxides and derivatives. In addition, it produces and markets compounds and solutions, such as polypropylene compounds, engineered plastics, masterbatches, engineered composites, colors, and powders; and advanced polymers. Further, the company refines crude oil and other crude oils of varied types and sources into gasoline, diesel, and jet fuel; develops and licenses chemical and polyolefin process technologies; and manufactures and sells polyolefin catalysts. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About American Energy Partners

American Energy Partners, Inc., through its subsidiaries, sources, treats, and distributes reclaimed water in the United States. The company engages in the design, construction, and operation of regional water treatment facilities that serve industrial, energy, and government sectors. It also focuses on drilling, operating, and partnership opportunities in the upstream oil and gas space. It also provides geotechnical services. The company is based in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.