M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) CEO Sells $998,208.00 in Stock

M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 19,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total transaction of $998,208.00.

MHO stock traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $51.86. 235,714 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,886. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.89. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.62 and a 52 week high of $57.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.52. M/I Homes had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The business had revenue of $906.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of M/I Homes in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 6th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MHO. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of M/I Homes by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,154 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory grew its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 32,731 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 22,905 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of M/I Homes by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,614 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oberweis Asset Management Inc. grew its position in M/I Homes by 2.0% in the third quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 96.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

M/I Homes Company Profile

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

