M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its position in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,282 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHO. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 94.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 411,843 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,963,000 after purchasing an additional 200,190 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in M/I Homes by 69.4% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 5,410 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in M/I Homes in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in M/I Homes by 8.6% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,845 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in M/I Homes by 3.1% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 66,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 96.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, February 6th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of M/I Homes in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

In related news, VP J Thomas Mason sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.33, for a total transaction of $309,815.00. Also, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 3,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total transaction of $168,974.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,858 shares of company stock worth $1,039,900. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MHO stock opened at $53.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.89. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.62 and a 1-year high of $57.66.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $906.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.99 million. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 6.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. Analysts anticipate that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About M/I Homes

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

