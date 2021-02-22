Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC) Shares Bought by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 81,663 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.09% of Macquarie Infrastructure worth $3,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AJO LP grew its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure by 14,212.0% during the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 684,114 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,395,000 after purchasing an additional 679,334 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure by 195.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 490,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,150,000 after buying an additional 324,445 shares during the last quarter. Anqa Management LLC bought a new position in Macquarie Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,459,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 791,975 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $20,892,000 after buying an additional 270,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure by 745.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 224,753 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,044,000 after buying an additional 198,179 shares during the last quarter. 63.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MIC opened at $31.66 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.54. Macquarie Infrastructure Co. has a 12-month low of $12.50 and a 12-month high of $45.56.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The conglomerate reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.71). Macquarie Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 67.23% and a positive return on equity of 10.05%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Macquarie Infrastructure Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MIC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities downgraded Macquarie Infrastructure to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $43.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Macquarie Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist raised their price target on Macquarie Infrastructure from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Macquarie Infrastructure from $38.00 to $43.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.13.

Macquarie Infrastructure Profile

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of infrastructure and infrastructure-like businesses that provide services to corporations, government agencies and individual customers primarily in the United States. It operates through: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, and MIC Hawaii segments.

