MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MacroGenics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering and developing innovative monoclonal antibody-based therapeutics. The Company has a diverse portfolio of product candidates focused in three therapeutic areas: oncology, autoimmune disorders and infectious diseases. MacroGenics Inc. is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland. “

Get MacroGenics alerts:

MGNX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on MacroGenics from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on MacroGenics from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on MacroGenics from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.36.

Shares of MGNX stock opened at $20.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 2.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.39 and a 200-day moving average of $23.76. MacroGenics has a one year low of $4.04 and a one year high of $32.18.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in MacroGenics in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in MacroGenics by 182.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in MacroGenics by 258.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in MacroGenics in the first quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of MacroGenics in the first quarter valued at $80,000. 95.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MacroGenics

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets HER2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

Further Reading: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MacroGenics (MGNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MacroGenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MacroGenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.