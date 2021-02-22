Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Price Target Increased to $98.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) had its price objective increased by KeyCorp from $86.00 to $98.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.79% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on MGA. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Magna International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Magna International from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Magna International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Magna International from $74.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $61.50 price objective on shares of Magna International in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Magna International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.37.

NYSE MGA opened at $82.50 on Monday. Magna International has a 52 week low of $22.75 and a 52 week high of $84.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.12, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.61.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.80. Magna International had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Magna International will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magna International during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Magna International during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Magna International during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Magna International during the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Magna International by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.46% of the company’s stock.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

