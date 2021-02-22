ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 304,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,379 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $27,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MAN opened at $93.88 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.19. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.57 and a 12 month high of $97.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.07.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.35. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. ManpowerGroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on MAN. Northcoast Research raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Bank of America raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $76.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. ManpowerGroup has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.58.

In related news, SVP Richard Buchband sold 3,500 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.02, for a total transaction of $336,070.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,650.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

