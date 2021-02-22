Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Purchased by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,989 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,385 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up about 0.8% of Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $23,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 12,848 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,346,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 8,987 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,724 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MA. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $377.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $315.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.47.

In related news, insider Gilberto Caldart sold 7,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $2,559,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,100 shares in the company, valued at $3,094,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.14, for a total transaction of $18,711,753.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 109,068,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,680,703,439.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 764,346 shares of company stock worth $252,786,532 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $6.82 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $339.99. The stock had a trading volume of 97,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,315,371. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $336.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $334.72. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $199.99 and a 1-year high of $367.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.60, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.65%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to purchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

