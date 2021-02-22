Matador Resources Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.39 Per Share (NYSE:MTDR)

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) – Capital One Financial issued their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Matador Resources in a report issued on Thursday, February 18th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis forecasts that the energy company will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the year. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Matador Resources’ FY2021 earnings at $1.66 EPS.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. MKM Partners lowered shares of Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.45.

MTDR stock opened at $19.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Matador Resources has a 1-year low of $1.11 and a 1-year high of $20.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.62, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 4.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Matador Resources by 69.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,076,899 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,987,000 after buying an additional 440,727 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in Matador Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Matador Resources by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 682,710 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,233,000 after buying an additional 61,786 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Matador Resources by 79.9% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 160,864 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after buying an additional 71,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in Matador Resources by 85.0% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 24,986 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 11,482 shares in the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

See Also: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.