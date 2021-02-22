Matarin Capital Management LLC Has $4.57 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Matarin Capital Management LLC cut its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 29.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,449 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 14,092 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 1.1% of Matarin Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Matarin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Apple by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

AAPL stock opened at $129.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $133.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.30. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Several research firms recently commented on AAPL. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $171.00 price objective (up from $154.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective (up from $116.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Apple from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.61.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.