Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th.

Maverix Metals has a payout ratio of 30.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Maverix Metals to earn $0.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.0%.

NYSE:MMX traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.35. 202,095 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,285. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Maverix Metals has a fifty-two week low of $2.51 and a fifty-two week high of $6.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $751.45 million, a P/E ratio of 103.00 and a beta of 1.08.

MMX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Maverix Metals from $8.50 to $8.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Maverix Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Maverix Metals in a report on Friday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Maverix Metals in a report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.01.

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and other metals. As of December 31, 2019, it owned approximately 100 royalties, streams, and other interests in North America, South America, Australia, and internationally.

